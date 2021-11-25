Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.46% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,365,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,377,000 after purchasing an additional 122,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,573,000 after acquiring an additional 571,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,310,000 after acquiring an additional 103,939 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,024,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,514,000 after acquiring an additional 239,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 78,458 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLYM. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

PLYM stock opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $30.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.42%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

