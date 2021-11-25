pNetwork (PNT) Market Cap Reaches $46.95 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. In the last seven days, pNetwork has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. pNetwork has a total market cap of $46.95 million and approximately $13.42 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00001982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00044927 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.38 or 0.00236497 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00089715 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 82,305,948 coins and its circulating supply is 40,187,632 coins. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official website is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

