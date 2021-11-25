POA (POA) Achieves Market Cap of $49.65 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 823.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 25th. During the last seven days, POA has traded up 1,203.5% against the US dollar. One POA coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. POA has a total market capitalization of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
POA Coin Profile
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network.
POA Coin Trading
