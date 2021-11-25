Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.21

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.21 and traded as high as $17.22. Points International shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 8,998 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities raised shares of Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $254.03 million, a PE ratio of -94.44 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). Points International had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $86.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Points International Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.15% of Points International worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Points International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

