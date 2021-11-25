Polis Hits One Day Volume of $210,973.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Polis has a market capitalization of $7.82 million and approximately $210,973.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001367 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Polis has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012412 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.17 or 0.00303014 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007603 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.14 or 0.00653854 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

