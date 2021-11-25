PolkaCover Market Cap Hits $7.44 Million (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One PolkaCover coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PolkaCover has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. PolkaCover has a total market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PolkaCover alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00066915 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00076797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.00100150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,466.95 or 0.07649276 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,310.65 or 0.99852195 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PolkaCover Profile

PolkaCover’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaCover should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaCover using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaCover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaCover and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.