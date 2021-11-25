Polkadot (DOT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.31 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. In the last week, Polkadot has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for $39.83 or 0.00068009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $39.34 billion and approximately $1.31 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00073842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00092273 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,424.14 or 0.07553450 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,587.56 or 1.00028175 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00022637 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

