PolkaWar Market Capitalization Hits $16.42 Million (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 25th. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $16.42 million and $4.06 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001628 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00068207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00073472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00092637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,469.21 or 0.07568405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,030.70 or 0.99965749 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 88,325,424 coins and its circulating supply is 17,075,424 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

