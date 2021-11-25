Portion 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10,864.00 (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 25th. Portion has a market cap of $3.97 million and $10,864.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Portion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Portion has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Portion alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00044748 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.06 or 0.00234723 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00090107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012331 BTC.

About Portion

PRT is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 337,320,405 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Portion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Portion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.