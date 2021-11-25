Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. Postal Realty Trust also posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSTL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PSTL stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 125,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,842. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $243.40 million, a P/E ratio of 161.74, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 818.26%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 58,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 37.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,922,000 after acquiring an additional 194,742 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 667,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 89.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 182,708 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 546.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 577,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

