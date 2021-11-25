PotCoin (POT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,928.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $3,928.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,050.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,498.97 or 0.07618796 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $224.70 or 0.00380518 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.52 or 0.01049132 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00087358 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011862 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.50 or 0.00422512 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.79 or 0.00485658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.86 or 0.00272414 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,052,589 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

