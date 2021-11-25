PRIA (PRIA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $205,277.28

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 25th. PRIA has a total market capitalization of $205,277.28 and $6,091.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PRIA has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PRIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.96 or 0.00005003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00044794 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008965 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.10 or 0.00235105 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00089592 BTC.

PRIA Profile

PRIA is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars.

