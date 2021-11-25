Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 660 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 8.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 20.0% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $971,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Ambarella by 96.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 4.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $181.21 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.23 and a 1-year high of $207.00. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.86 and a 200-day moving average of $127.64.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

