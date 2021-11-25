Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 7,420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4,990.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 12,252.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $76,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,950 shares of company stock valued at $428,575. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

KALU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

KALU opened at $101.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.39 and a fifty-two week high of $141.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -112.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.88 and its 200 day moving average is $118.36.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is -320.00%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

