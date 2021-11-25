Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VICR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 333.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 10,474.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 38.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $2,332,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $3,867,671.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,905 shares of company stock worth $25,715,748 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VICR. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $151.88 on Thursday. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $74.08 and a 12-month high of $164.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.94 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.22.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $84.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million. Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

