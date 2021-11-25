Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFG. Barclays upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $73.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.61. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

