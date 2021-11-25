Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEC) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEC) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.36 and last traded at $50.11. Approximately 6,782 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 17,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.81.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.92.

