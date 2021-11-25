Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $125,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.15. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $27.51.

