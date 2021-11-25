Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,819 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,089 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $921,134,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Medtronic by 27.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after buying an additional 2,043,059 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Medtronic by 3,039.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 1,812,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Medtronic by 86.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,501,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $434,616,000 after buying an additional 1,621,503 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MDT opened at $114.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $110.06 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

