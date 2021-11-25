Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,920 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.8% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in AbbVie by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in AbbVie by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in AbbVie by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Truist increased their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV opened at $118.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $209.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.61 and a 200-day moving average of $113.90. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

