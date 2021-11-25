Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 8,434 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 143,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,445,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

