Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.42.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $100.18 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.30.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

