Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.30 Million Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $109.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.44. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $108.80 and a 1-year high of $113.16.

