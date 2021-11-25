Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,759 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 1,003,973 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,521,000 after buying an additional 820,378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,537,000 after buying an additional 525,528 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after buying an additional 338,720 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB stock opened at $231.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $181.21 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.