Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $165.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.14. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.06 and a 12 month high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

