Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,454 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.4% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,625,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 70,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 22,831 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 850,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 297.9% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70.

