Project Inverse Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $223,460.00 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Project Inverse has a market cap of $536,371.51 and approximately $223,460.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00067159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00076747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00099237 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,392.30 or 0.07595565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,814.11 or 0.99977385 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 65,242,445 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,996 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

