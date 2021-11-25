Project Pai (PAI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $383,221.00

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. In the last week, Project Pai has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $19.74 million and approximately $383,221.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,785,726,890 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,636,089 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

