Project TXA Market Cap Achieves $8.57 Million (TXA)

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 25th. In the last seven days, Project TXA has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Project TXA coin can now be purchased for $3.33 or 0.00005666 BTC on major exchanges. Project TXA has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $116,352.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00066983 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00072613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00093352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,471.41 or 0.07596921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,758.88 or 0.99831333 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Project TXA Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

