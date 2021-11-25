Prometeus (PROM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.03 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $270.32 million and approximately $9.03 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $16.43 or 0.00028005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00046950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008763 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.76 or 0.00241590 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00089166 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.