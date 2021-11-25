Propy (PRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $143.43 Million

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Propy has a market cap of $143.43 million and approximately $221,111.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Propy has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Propy coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.02 or 0.00003431 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00045293 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008837 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.21 or 0.00239310 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00088436 BTC.

Propy Coin Profile

Propy (CRYPTO:PRO) is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Propy’s official website is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

