ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.27% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $13,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 82.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at about $100,000.

ONLN opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average of $72.76. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $63.21 and a 52-week high of $93.45.

