ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NYSEARCA:BIB) Trading 0.6% Higher

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NYSEARCA:BIB)’s share price traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.10 and last traded at $83.85. 45,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 107,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.31.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.30.

