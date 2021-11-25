ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NYSEARCA:BIS) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NYSEARCA:BIS) dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $19.99. Approximately 9,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 40,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78.

