Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of NeoGames as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in NeoGames during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NeoGames by 257.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in NeoGames by 58.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in NeoGames during the second quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NeoGames by 244.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGames presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ NGMS opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $836.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.71. NeoGames S.A. has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $73.54.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million. NeoGames had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 20.50%. Research analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

