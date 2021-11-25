Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,095 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Par Pacific worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 20,297 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

In other Par Pacific news, Director Melvyn N. Klein bought 10,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $135,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $658,550.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 356,883 shares of company stock valued at $5,451,876 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $851.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.53.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

