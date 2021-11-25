Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 73,759 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.32% of EZCORP worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EZPW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EZCORP by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,718,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,575,000 after buying an additional 199,277 shares during the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP boosted its position in EZCORP by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 3,456,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,844,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in EZCORP by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,626,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after buying an additional 72,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in EZCORP by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after buying an additional 84,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EZCORP by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP stock opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.97 million, a PE ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. EZCORP had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EZPW. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.