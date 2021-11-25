Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of HealthStream worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in HealthStream by 550.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in HealthStream by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $795.68 million, a PE ratio of 109.61, a P/E/G ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.96.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In other news, Director Frank Gordon purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

