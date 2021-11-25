Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on PUK shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of PUK opened at $38.11 on Thursday. Prudential has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,909,000 after acquiring an additional 397,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,344,000 after buying an additional 358,171 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,593,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,703,000 after buying an additional 66,243 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Prudential by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,945,000 after purchasing an additional 185,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Prudential by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,089,000 after buying an additional 20,130 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

