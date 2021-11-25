Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Trading Up 4.9%

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 69,132 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 453,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Biotech in the third quarter worth $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Biotech in the third quarter worth $57,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Purple Biotech in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Purple Biotech in the second quarter worth $2,562,000. 2.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Purple Biotech Ltd. is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in drug development. It operates through two segments: Oncology, and Pain & Hypertension. The Oncology segment includes NT219, a therapeutic candidate which is a small molecule that targets two signal transduction pathways which are involved in the development of cancer drug resistance mechanisms, and which is currently in the late pre-clinical stage of development.

