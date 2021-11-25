PutinCoin (PUT) Price Up 1.4% This Week

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 37.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 25th. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $280,266.59 and approximately $277.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,548.76 or 0.99309222 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00050783 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00041043 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.33 or 0.00668861 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003406 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

