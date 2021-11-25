Pylon Finance Price Down 3% Over Last Week (PYLON)

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Pylon Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $79.61 or 0.00134907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pylon Finance has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $3,982.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pylon Finance has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pylon Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00067417 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00072944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00093010 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,489.27 or 0.07607969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,867.65 or 0.99762983 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pylon Finance Coin Profile

Pylon Finance’s genesis date was August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pylon Finance’s official website is pylon.finance/# . Pylon Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@al_92198

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

Buying and Selling Pylon Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pylon Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pylon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pylon Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pylon Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.