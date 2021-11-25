Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

AKR opened at $22.44 on Thursday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.02, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 42.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,257,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,585,000 after purchasing an additional 673,302 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 151.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,128,000 after acquiring an additional 606,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2,082.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,037,000 after acquiring an additional 474,196 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 22.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,076,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,388,000 after acquiring an additional 379,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 140.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 319,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at $991,679.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $223,460 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 545.50%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

