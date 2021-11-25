Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 42.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,257,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,585,000 after purchasing an additional 673,302 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 151.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,128,000 after acquiring an additional 606,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2,082.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,037,000 after acquiring an additional 474,196 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 22.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,076,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,388,000 after acquiring an additional 379,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 140.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 319,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at $991,679.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $223,460 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 545.50%.
About Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.
