Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Increased by William Blair

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.23.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ANF. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

NYSE ANF opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $48.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

