Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for BRP Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for BRP in a report released on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.58. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2022 earnings at $8.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.82 EPS.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported C$2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$1.60. The firm had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.69 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOO. BMO Capital Markets raised BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$100.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$108.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$132.00.

TSE:DOO opened at C$104.46 on Thursday. BRP has a 52 week low of C$68.51 and a 52 week high of C$129.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$116.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$107.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.55%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

