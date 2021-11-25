Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for IBEX Limited Increased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:IBEX)

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of IBEX in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). IBEX had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 30.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

IBEX stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31. IBEX has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $277.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

