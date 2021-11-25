Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Issued By Piper Sandler

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Best Buy in a report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.25. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2024 earnings at $11.09 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.38.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $116.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Best Buy by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 66,085 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,762 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 9.7% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,957 shares of company stock worth $657,868 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

