Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Issued By B. Riley

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05).

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.19.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $36.40 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.28 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 521,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 92,667 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 128,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 25,379 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

