Qtum (QTUM) Hits Market Cap of $1.61 Billion

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 25th. Qtum has a total market cap of $1.61 billion and $880.86 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $16.29 or 0.00027631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,926,307 coins and its circulating supply is 98,892,504 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

