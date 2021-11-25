Quant (QNT) Market Cap Achieves $2.77 Billion

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 25th. Quant has a total market cap of $2.77 billion and $50.46 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quant has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Quant coin can now be bought for approximately $229.49 or 0.00387616 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00016241 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001441 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $696.44 or 0.01176306 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars.

